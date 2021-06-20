PolypuX Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $76,337.64 and approximately $6,659.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolypuX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PolypuX has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00058087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00134595 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00176172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.49 or 0.00869028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,910.44 or 0.99866627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX launched on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

