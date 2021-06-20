PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Short Interest Down 12.5% in May

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 667,900 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the May 13th total of 763,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 234,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:PLM opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $380.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55. PolyMet Mining has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $7.10.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

