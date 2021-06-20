PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Short Interest Down 12.5% in May

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 667,900 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the May 13th total of 763,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 234,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSEAMERICAN:PLM opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $380.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55. PolyMet Mining has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $7.10.
About PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
