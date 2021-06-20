PolkaFoundry Market Capitalization Reaches $6.52 Million (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PolkaFoundry has a market cap of $6.52 million and approximately $151,783.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaFoundry alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00060847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00024535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.90 or 0.00766773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00083996 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,947,160 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaFoundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaFoundry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.