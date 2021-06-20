Plug Power (PLUG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 22nd. Analysts expect Plug Power to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plug Power stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLUG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.72.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

