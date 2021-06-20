PlayGame (PXG) Price Up 6.9% This Week

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. PlayGame has a market cap of $450,359.06 and approximately $7,681.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00057744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00024412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.37 or 0.00732027 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00043449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00083149 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

