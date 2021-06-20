PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGS. Truist upgraded PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on PlayAGS in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.23. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.54.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. Equities research analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PlayAGS by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after acquiring an additional 54,102 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PlayAGS by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 306,318 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at $5,148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PlayAGS by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in PlayAGS by 348.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 377,569 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

