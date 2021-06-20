Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.44 Million

Equities analysts expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) to announce sales of $418.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $421.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $414.92 million. Plantronics reported sales of $355.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plantronics.

Plantronics stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.33. 589,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,091. Plantronics has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.86.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

