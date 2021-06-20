Pivot Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.59 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 20th. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $387,417.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00060694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00024433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.07 or 0.00766155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00044799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00083920 BTC.

About Pivot Token

PVT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

