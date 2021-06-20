Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,073,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,227 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $227,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after buying an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,732,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $74.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.07. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,236.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 787,136 shares of company stock worth $54,309,556 over the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

