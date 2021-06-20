Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,150 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,729 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 181,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.11.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.41.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.