Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,250 Shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Geospace Technologies were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEOS. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the first quarter valued at $2,736,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Geospace Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,005,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Geospace Technologies by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 632,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 171,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Geospace Technologies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 278,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 97,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. 58.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GEOS opened at $8.08 on Friday. Geospace Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $108.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.01.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $23.89 million for the quarter.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

