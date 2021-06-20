Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 100 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 146,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,558,000 after acquiring an additional 92,299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 192,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $114.15 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $986,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

