Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,245 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Covanta were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 1st quarter worth about $2,936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 137,808 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 332,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 137,593 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 585,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVA shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Covanta stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Covanta Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.63 million. Research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.38%.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

