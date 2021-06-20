Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,242.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.07 billion, a PE ratio of 131.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,532.83 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,341.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

