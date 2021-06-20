Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $445,000 in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 752.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 27.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLDP. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $16.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. Research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

