Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Holdings Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,777,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,950,000 after purchasing an additional 332,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,070,000 after acquiring an additional 59,943 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,131,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,591,000 after acquiring an additional 121,097 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,397,000 after purchasing an additional 473,505 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $19.14 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.68.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDM. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

