Photon (PHO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Photon has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Photon has a total market cap of $124,916.49 and approximately $16.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Photon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,712.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,255.48 or 0.06315625 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.75 or 0.01564573 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.54 or 0.00435520 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00143051 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.02 or 0.00742096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.03 or 0.00428510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007223 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.36 or 0.00370621 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 40,152,558,761 coins. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Buying and Selling Photon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Photon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.