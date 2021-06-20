Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $20.20

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.20, but opened at $19.41. Pharvaris B.V. shares last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

PHVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharvaris B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Get Pharvaris B.V. alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $595.41 million and a PE ratio of -3.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68.

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.36). Analysts predict that Pharvaris B.V. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHVS. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pharvaris B.V. during the first quarter worth $98,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pharvaris B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $755,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Pharvaris B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $23,811,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Pharvaris B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $67,910,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Pharvaris B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $28,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris B.V. Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.