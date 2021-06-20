Phala Network (PHA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $18.37 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $152.92 million and $18.37 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00002403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00060058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00024197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.18 or 0.00762477 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00043775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00083743 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

