Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 74.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,672 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $25,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North American Management Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 91,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

