Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,007 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 42,800 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,041,870 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $4,240,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.2859 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.30 price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

