Perestroika Buys 3,000,000 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Stock

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Director Perestroika purchased 3,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $12,510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 3.62.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Transocean by 979.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean during the first quarter worth $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

