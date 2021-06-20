PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.42. 10,661,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,479,625. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.96. The firm has a market cap of $200.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.05 and a 1-year high of $149.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

