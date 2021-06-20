Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.Pentair also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.750-0.800 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.94.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $63.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. Pentair has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $70.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.