Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,394 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $23,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $54,293.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,570 shares of company stock worth $3,312,614 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

FFIV traded down $4.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.