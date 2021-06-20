Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $39.57 Million Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,960 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 1.22% of Shutterstock worth $39,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $1,224,596.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,726.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $6,028,702.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,327,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,007,460.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,540 shares of company stock worth $22,264,725 over the last ninety days. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Shares of Shutterstock stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.80. 282,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,533. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.41.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

