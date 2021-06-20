Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,570 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.9% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $48,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.00. 12,753,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,912,204. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $150.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $86.68 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.