Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,296 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $34,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 109.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,655 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Chegg by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,733,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Chegg by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,724,000 after purchasing an additional 626,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,479. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.82, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.22.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,493,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,714 shares of company stock worth $7,418,134. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.