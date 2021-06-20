Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,406 shares during the period. KE comprises approximately 1.7% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of KE worth $92,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. BP PLC purchased a new stake in KE during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in KE by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. 86 Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.96.

KE stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.74. 16,505,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,393,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 331.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The company’s revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

