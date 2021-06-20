PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) PT Raised to $89.00 at Barclays

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $62.53 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,553,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 105,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.59 per share, with a total value of $6,626,966.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 996,137 shares of company stock worth $61,522,591 and have sold 721,572 shares worth $43,924,861. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,523,000 after purchasing an additional 822,242 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 759,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,107,000 after acquiring an additional 134,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 192,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.