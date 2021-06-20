Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Sells 2,360 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $688,226,000 after purchasing an additional 61,136 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $264,589,000 after purchasing an additional 800,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $354,298,000 after purchasing an additional 116,634 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.78.

EOG opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 793.18, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

