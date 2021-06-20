Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,360 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GORO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Gold Resource from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Ronald Little bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GORO stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.08 million, a P/E ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.13. Gold Resource Co. has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $5.04.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.27 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

