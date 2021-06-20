Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Invests $212,000 in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Hurco Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 189,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 34,727 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hurco Companies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Hurco Companies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hurco Companies by 54.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HURC opened at $34.00 on Friday. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.43 million, a PE ratio of 141.67 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

