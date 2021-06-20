Pendle (PENDLE) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.30 Million

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001780 BTC on popular exchanges. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $11.30 million and approximately $8,233.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00058025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00136268 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00176618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.18 or 0.00865486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,525.85 or 1.00095382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,882,475 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

