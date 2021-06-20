Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Peloton Interactive worth $28,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTON. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.12. 6,363,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,899,617. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 176.00 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.39 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 65,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $7,205,720.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,390.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $11,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,391,649.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 668,137 shares worth $72,141,498. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

