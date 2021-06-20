PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 13th total of 850,500 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDSB. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

In other news, CFO Voorhees Seth Van purchased 17,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve C. Glover purchased 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.55. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.