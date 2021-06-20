PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 13th total of 850,500 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Several brokerages have issued reports on PDSB. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.27.
In other news, CFO Voorhees Seth Van purchased 17,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve C. Glover purchased 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.
PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.55. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67.
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
