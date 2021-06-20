Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) Trading Up 12.6%

Patrizia AG (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) traded up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.20. 130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patrizia in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Patrizia alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.21.

PATRIZIA AG has been active as an investment manager in the real estate market across Europe for more than 35 years. PATRIZIA's activities include the acquisition, management, repositioning and disposal of residential and commercial real estate through its best-in-class local network in all key markets.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Patrizia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrizia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.