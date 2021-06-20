ParkinGo (GOT) Price Reaches $0.0650 on Top Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $33.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0650 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,132.21 or 0.99788841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00033281 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00070522 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000853 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002845 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000473 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

