Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.14. Parke Bancorp shares last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 70,237 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $238.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 15.42%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 9,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $192,323.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,204.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,167 shares of company stock worth $404,074. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 24,951 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

