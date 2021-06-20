Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.79.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRMRF. Scotiabank raised Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$16.75 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Paramount Resources stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,056. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

