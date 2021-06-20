Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after buying an additional 2,365,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after buying an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after buying an additional 895,789 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $623,362,000 after buying an additional 816,051 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $1,089,253.20. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $5,789,047.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,160,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 240,382 shares of company stock valued at $21,837,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 74.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.93. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $66.45 and a 52-week high of $101.53.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

