Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,710 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $2,259,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $98.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.99. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $69.39 and a one year high of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 77.35 and a beta of 0.88.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.