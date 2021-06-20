Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,598 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Clearfield worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Clearfield by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in Clearfield by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Clearfield by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Clearfield by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Clearfield by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $34.16 on Friday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $43.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $469.12 million, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLFD. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,074 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,854.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,627,262.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,300. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

