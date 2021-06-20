Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,308 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HALO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HALO. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,286,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 183,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,504 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.37. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

