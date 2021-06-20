Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.69.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $22.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.19 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock worth $971,551,814. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.