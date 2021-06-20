Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,083 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,240 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,594 shares of company stock worth $7,473,364 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $114.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

