Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,356 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,082 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,233,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 59.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 69,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,643,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.38.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COO opened at $383.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.92 and a 52 week high of $415.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

