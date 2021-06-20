Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,020,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 3,029,082 shares.The stock last traded at $8.22 and had previously closed at $14.56.

ORPH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen cut Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Orphazyme A/S alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $256.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORPH)

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Orphazyme A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orphazyme A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.