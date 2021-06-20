Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,020,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 3,029,082 shares.The stock last traded at $8.22 and had previously closed at $14.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORPH shares. Cowen cut Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $256.20 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 133,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.38% of Orphazyme A/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORPH)

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

