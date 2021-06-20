Orion Protocol Trading Up 2.1% This Week (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Orion Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.14 or 0.00020634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $207.00 million and $6.85 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00058779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00024427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.08 or 0.00739883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00044232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00083400 BTC.

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

Orion Protocol (ORN) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,985,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

